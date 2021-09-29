STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t fear, get the jab: Doctors tell people with CVDs

Published: 29th September 2021 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor vaccinates a student with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)

Image for representation (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: COVID-19 leaves a lasting impact on the heart is well known now. But, while vaccination of people with comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension and heart diseases has been prioritised by the government, cardiologists here are now facing a situation where a significant section of those with underlying heart ailments are shying away from the inoculation due to many misconceptions.

It is either their own fear of vaccines reacting with heart medications or being asked by vaccinators at some centres to take advice from cardiologist before inoculation that is fuelling reluctance.“This is actually a dangerous phenomenon. I am confronting many patients who are not taking vaccines and counselling them to go ahead without any fear. Then, there are many who are asked to seek advice before getting vaccinated. The problem is more in rural areas where people with comorbidities and on heart medications are being asked to get permission from treating doctor,” said retired head of Cardiology department at SCB Medical College, Cuttack, and visiting consultant with Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar, Prof Hrudananda Mishra.

On World Heart Day, being observed on Wednesday with this year’s theme ‘Use heart to connect’, the most pertinent message given out by cardiologists to patients is ‘get vaccinated without fear’.
“In time of Covid-19, cardiovascular disease patients are faced with a double-edged sword. Not only are they at the risk of developing serious complications from the infection, they are more prone to what is called ‘Long Covid’ or lingering problems even after recovery. All cardiac patients should, therefore, take the vaccine. It is safe. There is absolutely no need to stop any medication be it antiplatelet and anticoagulant (blood thinner) for taking the vaccine,” Prof Mishra stated.

Director of Interventional Cardiology of Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar, Dr PK Sahu said the pandemic has brought a sharper focus on healthcare. He said that people with comorbidities have higher mortality rate and therefore, they have to take all precautions and strictly abide by Covid appropriate behaviour.
The hospital has extended a 40 per cent discount on complete heart check-ups to mark the World Heart Day-2021, which will be valid till October 30. “According to WHO, four out of five CVD (cardiovascular disease) deaths occur due to heart attack and stroke. Signs of heart trouble should be taken seriously as it has a direct connection with longevity and survival,” Chief Operating Officer-cum-Director Medical Services, Apollo-Bhubaneswar, Dr Alok Srivastava said. 

