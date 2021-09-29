STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Gulab fails to improve reservoir levels in Odisha

Power crisis in summer likely if water level in reservoirs doesn’t improve

Published: 29th September 2021 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Indravati reservoir

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Water level in reservoirs of undivided Koraput and Kalahandi districts are alarmingly low as the cyclonic storm Gulab failed to bring desired rains in the Kolab and Indravati river basins.The Upper Kolab with 38.2 per cent live storage is 6.9 mt down the full reservoir level (FRL) of 858 mt. At 851 mt on Tuesday, the water level is 0.37 mt less than this day last year.

Live storage available in Machhkund reservoir in Koraput district is 47.5 per cent at 2730.3 ft against the FRL of 2,750 ft. The water level during the same day last year was 2743.35 ft.The reservoir on Balimela river in Malkangiri district with 39.7 per cent is around 21 ft below the water level during this day last year. With FRL at 1516 ft, the water level on Tuesday was 1479.89 ft.

The multipurpose Indravati irrigation project at Mukhiguda in Kalahandi district is also facing problems due to low reservoir level. Having a full reservoir level of 642 mt, it has a live storage of 37.7 per cent as the water level stood at 632.9 mt.

The hydro power projects at Upper Kolab, Balimela, Machhkund and Indravati contribute significantly to the peak power demand of the State, particularly during summer. “If there will be no further improvement in water level in these reservoirs, the State is likely to face power crisis during the summer,” sources in the OHPC said.

The cyclonic storm Gulab did not have much impact on the State as it made landfall in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. As the last hope of getting good rain from the cyclonic system petered out, only another low pressure induced rain in the region could save the situation, the sources said.The only saving grace is that the water level in Hirakud and Rengali dams are at full reservoir level.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cyclone gulab reservoirs
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp