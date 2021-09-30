Cuttack Municipal Corporation floats tender for art gallery after 10-year delay

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: After a long delay of 10 years, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has floated tender for construction of an art gallery in the city after approving its plan, design and estimate. As per the plan, the art gallery will be constructed on the first floor of Cuttack Town Hall at an estimated cost of Rs 80 lakh. A model of the gallery has already been designed after consultation with renowned artists.

The art gallery will be constructed on 5,585 sq ft area on the terrace of Cuttack Town Hall. While the gallery will be centrally air-conditioned, there will be 3-D and 2-D display rooms, platform, lift and a paint store room. It will also have a sitting room for artists.

"An estimate of Rs 80 lakh has been approved for construction of the art gallery building and its interior decoration. Steps are also being taken to hold discussions with Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) and Lalit Kala Akademi, department of Culture for its operation and maintenance," said Municipal Commissioner Ananya Das.

The move of the civic body came after a report regarding inordinate delay in construction of the proposed art gallery was published in The New Indian Express on August 23. With an aim to promote young artists and preserve old and ancient rare art, it was proposed to set up the gallery in the city.

Accordingly, the civic body had identified land near Choudhury Bazaar Kalyan Mandap where Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation stone on August 31, 2011. However, the tardy and callous attitude of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) had delayed the project. The proposed project site was abandoned as it was found unsuitable.