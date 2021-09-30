STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Government hasn't demarcated Sisupalgarh as protected area yet: ASI to Orissa HC

The Court was hearing the PIL filed by Indian National Trust for Arts and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) 14 years back for protection of the site.

Published: 30th September 2021 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

2,000-year-old remains of fortified city at Sisupalgarh near Bhubaneswar

2,000-year-old remains of fortified city at Sisupalgarh near Bhubaneswar. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The dispute over construction of boundary wall around Sisupalgarh took a new turn on Wednesday with the Assistant Solicitor General of India Prasanna Parhi informing the Orissa High Court that the State government is yet to demarcate the entire protected area of the ancient site.

Parhi made the submission on behalf of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) as a counter to State counsel Debakanta Mohanty’s claim before the Court that 0.775 acre of the Sisupalgarh ruins have been notified after demarcating the boundary around it with the pillar postings.

Mohanty claimed that there is no encroachment by any private person as far as the 0.775 acre is concerned and construction of the boundary wall around it is the sole responsibility of ASI as it is within its protected area. The Court was hearing the PIL filed by Indian National Trust for Arts and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) 14 years back for protection of the site.

The more than 2,000-year-old remains of a fortified city at Sisupalgarh on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar were excavated by ASI in 1948. Subsequently, an area of 562.681 acre was declared as an ancient monument on November 13, 1950. As most of the protected areas were encroached over the years, only 0.775 acre in Sisupalgarh was recorded in the name of ASI as per the settlement Record of Rights (ROR) in 1982.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice B P Routray had sought response from ASI with regards to the affidavit filed by the State government and steps to be taken to check further encroachments in the protected area. The bench expected ASI to file the response by way of an affidavit a week before the next date on December 15.

In the affidavit, State Archaeology’s Superintendent Aswini Satpathy had stated that the Culture department after completion of demarcation of land had on June 18, 2021 written a letter to the ASI, Bhubaneswar Circle to take immediate steps for construction of the boundary wall in compliance of the Court order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sisupalgarh Orissa High Court Prasanna Parhi Archaeological Survey of India
India Matters
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)
Leaving Congress where I was sidelined and humiliated, but won't join BJP: Amarinder Singh
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court
SEBI. (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi bans Infosys, Wipro employees from trading in stock exchanges
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp