STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Over 49,000 candidates secure rank in Odisha-JEE 2021

As many as 49,279 candidates secured ranks in the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021, the results of which were published on Wednesday.

Published: 30th September 2021 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

exam

Representational image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 49,279 candidates secured ranks in the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021, the results of which were published on Wednesday. Piyush Chanduka has emerged the topper in B Tech  (Special) exam while Laxmi Priya Senapati has topped in B Pharm. Similarly, Ashutosh Rath secured top spot in MBA while Nishikanta Parida topped in MCA.

Pranab Chandra Bindhani and Biswajit Swain emerged toppers in M Arch and M Plan respectively. Soumyaa Sahoo secured top rank in Civil Engineering discipline while Satyabrata Sahoo emerged topper in Electrical Engineering discipline of M Tech.

All candidates who have been awarded ranks can participate in OJEE counselling for admission to different technical and professional courses in government and private institutes as per their rank and qualifying criteria, OJEE chairman  SK Chand said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha JEE 2021 Joint Entrance Examination OJEE results Odisha JEE exams
India Matters
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)
Leaving Congress where I was sidelined and humiliated, but won't join BJP: Amarinder Singh
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court
SEBI. (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi bans Infosys, Wipro employees from trading in stock exchanges
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp