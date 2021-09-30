Over 49,000 candidates secure rank in Odisha-JEE 2021

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 49,279 candidates secured ranks in the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021, the results of which were published on Wednesday. Piyush Chanduka has emerged the topper in B Tech (Special) exam while Laxmi Priya Senapati has topped in B Pharm. Similarly, Ashutosh Rath secured top spot in MBA while Nishikanta Parida topped in MCA.

Pranab Chandra Bindhani and Biswajit Swain emerged toppers in M Arch and M Plan respectively. Soumyaa Sahoo secured top rank in Civil Engineering discipline while Satyabrata Sahoo emerged topper in Electrical Engineering discipline of M Tech.

All candidates who have been awarded ranks can participate in OJEE counselling for admission to different technical and professional courses in government and private institutes as per their rank and qualifying criteria, OJEE chairman SK Chand said.