STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Voting begins for bypoll to Odisha's Pipili seat, 7.8 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9 am

People were seen standing in queues outside the polling booths, where markings have been drawn on the ground to enable voters to maintain social distancing.

Published: 30th September 2021 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Voting for bypoll begins in Odisha's Pipili Assembly seat

Voting for bypoll begins in Odisha's Pipili Assembly seat. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

PIPILI/BHUBANESWAR: Voting for the Pipili by-election commenced at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security and Covid-19 restrictions at different polling booths.

Around 7.8 per cent turnout was recorded till 9 am, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sushil Kumar Lohani. 

Election Commission officials informed that the polling process has remained smooth and peaceful so far and no untoward incident has been reported yet. 

Around 200 odd booths have been identified as sensitive in the Assembly segment and the administration has deployed close to 2,000 security personnel to ensure peaceful voting in a constituency that has a history of poll violence.

Adequate safety measures have also been put in place to make the election Covid safe, they said.  

Apart from mandatory use of mask and social distancing inside the booths, the EC has made provision of hand sanitization and thermal scanning at the entry point of all polling stations. 

The polling will continue till 6 pm in which round 2.29 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 10 candidates. 

A triangular fight among ruling BJD, BJP and Congress is being expected in the bypoll. 

Rudra Pratap Maharathy, son of former Minister late Pradeep Maharathy, is fighting on a BJD ticket, while BJP has fielded Ashrit Pattanayak and Bishwakeshan Harichandan Mohapatra is fighting on a Congress ticket in by-election. 

The by-election was necessitated after the death of BJD leader and former Minister Pradeep Maharathy in October last year.

The bypoll scheduled to be held on April 17, was countermanded after Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj died of Covid-19 on April 14. It was then scheduled for May 13, but got deferred till May 16. Later it was rescheduled again in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic. 

The counting of votes will take place on October 3.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puri district Pipili assembly seat pipili bypoll Odisha bypoll BJD
India Matters
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)
Leaving Congress where I was sidelined and humiliated, but won't join BJP: Amarinder Singh
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court
SEBI. (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi bans Infosys, Wipro employees from trading in stock exchanges
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp