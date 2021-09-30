STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Voting picks up in Odisha's Pipili bypoll, 45.32 per cent turnout till 1 pm

Polling in some booths, however, were delayed due to technical glitches in the electronic voting machines, officials said.

Published: 30th September 2021 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

voting

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PIPILI: Voting in the Pipili assembly by-poll in Odisha's Puri district has so far been peaceful with 45.32 per cent turnout till 1 pm on Thursday, Chief Electoral Officer S K Lohani said.

There was no report of any untoward incident from the assembly segment, he said.

"The polling so far has been completely peaceful. People are casting their votes adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. Security personnel are present in all the polling booths to ensure free and fair voting," Lohani said.

The CEO said mock polling was held in the 348 booths before voting began at 7 am.

Polling in some booths, however, were delayed due to technical glitches in the electronic voting machines, officials said.

A number of people, mostly women, were seen standing in queues outside most polling centres, where markings have been drawn on the ground to enable voters to maintain social distancing.

Polling will continue till 6 pm.

The administration has deployed close to 2,000 security personnel to ensure peaceful voting in Pipili, which has a history of poll violence.

While webcasting is underway in 175 of the 201 sensitive booths, video recording arrangements have been made in 12 booths.

Twenty-three micro observers are also appointed to monitor the voting process.

Nearly 2.30 lakh voters will decide the fate of 10 candidates, including the ruling BJD's Rudrapratap Maharathy, Ashrit Pattnaik of the BJP and Congress nominee Bishwokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra.

All of them have have cast votes in their respective polling booths.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy in October last year.

Votes will be counted on October 3.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pipili bypoll Odisha
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp