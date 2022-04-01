Devika Malik eyes medal at 2022 Asian Para Games

BHUBANESWAR: Following in the footsteps of her mother Deepa Malik, who had become the first Indian woman to clinch a Paralympic medal when she bagged silver in Rio (2016), Devika Malik is determined to make her international comeback by winning a medal for the country in the forthcoming 2022 Asian Para Games in China.
Devika grabbed a gold medal in the women's 200m in T35 class on the concluding day of the 20th National Para Athletics Championship here at Kalinga Stadium. She clocked 39.01 seconds to finish on the top of the podium.
Devika, who was born as a premature baby with acute neonatal jaundice and hemiplegia which led to paralysis on one side of her body, was back on track after five years at the age of 31. She touched the Asian qualification mark in the women's 100m (T35 class) by clocking 17.7 seconds at the Dubai Grand Prix earlier this month.
"After a break of almost five years, I have started my training last year. Now I am the oldest competitor in my events. Getting back into shape is not at all easy, it's a big challenge for me. I had participated in four events in the past year. In every competition, I broke my personal best timings," said Devika.
"I am having enough time before the Asian Para Games. I am confident my timings will be better to make a podium finish in China. My mother is my idol and inspiration," added Devika.
BHUBANESWAR: Following in the footsteps of her mother Deepa Malik, who had become the first Indian woman to clinch a Paralympic medal when she bagged silver in Rio (2016), Devika Malik is determined to make her international comeback by winning a medal for the country in the forthcoming 2022 Asian Para Games in China.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
ICC Meet: Ramiz Raja set to table proposal for four-nation tourney involving India, Pakistan
I am 'spin-fast' bowler who prefers bowling at 100 kmph rather than 75 kmph: Rashid Khan
Awesome feeling as I knew what I could do in that position: Russell after Punjab win
IPL 2022: Umesh Yadav's fiery spell, Russell's brutality fire KKR to big win over Punjab Kings
Pope's letter urges Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese to adhere to synodal decision
Removal of reservation in promotion to SC/STs would lead to employee unrest: Centre to SC