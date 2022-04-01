STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Devika Malik eyes medal at 2022 Asian Para Games

Devika grabbed a gold medal in the women's 200m in T35 class on the concluding day of the 20th National Para Athletics Championship.

Devika Malik (Photo |Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Following in the footsteps of her mother Deepa Malik, who had become the first Indian woman to clinch a Paralympic medal when she bagged silver in Rio (2016), Devika Malik is determined to make her international comeback by winning a medal for the country in the forthcoming 2022 Asian Para Games in China.

Devika grabbed a gold medal in the women's 200m in T35 class on the concluding day of the 20th National Para Athletics Championship here at Kalinga Stadium. She clocked 39.01 seconds to finish on the top of the podium.

Devika, who was born as a premature baby with acute neonatal jaundice and hemiplegia which led to paralysis on one side of her body, was back on track after five years at the age of 31. She touched the Asian qualification mark in the women's 100m (T35 class) by clocking 17.7 seconds at the Dubai Grand Prix earlier this month.

"After a break of almost five years, I have started my training last year. Now I am the oldest competitor in my events. Getting back into shape is not at all easy, it's a big challenge for me. I had participated in four events in the past year. In every competition, I broke my personal best timings," said Devika.

"I am having enough time before the Asian Para Games. I am confident my timings will be better to make a podium finish in China. My mother is my idol and inspiration," added Devika.

