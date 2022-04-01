STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lady teacher thrashes male colleague, video goes viral

As discussion was underway, Sen all of a sudden started to assault Behera in presence of the officials.

Published: 01st April 2022 06:09 AM

Screen shot of the video that has gone viral. ( Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A video of a woman teacher thrashing her male colleague inside a school in Kalimela has gone viral on social media.

The incident reportedly took place in Government High School at MPV-65 in Tigal panchayat on Tuesday. In the video, assistant teacher Ela Sen is seen assaulting her colleague Samrat Behera in presence of some officials.

Sources said Sen and Behera were at loggerheads over an issue. Sen had also lodged a complaint with the local police against the school headmaster and Behera. On Tuesday, the assistant block education officer (ABEO) of Kalimela went to the school to probe the matter.

The ABEO convened a meeting between Sen and Behera which was also attended by the school managing committee president and the cluster resource centre coordinator (CRCC).

As the discussion was underway, Sen all of a sudden started to assault Behera in presence of the officials. After the video of the incident went viral, parents of students and locals urged the block education officer to take strict action against the woman teacher for her behaviour.

Contacted, district education officer Manas Jena said it has been established from the video that the woman teacher thrashed her male colleague. Further investigation is underway and action will be taken once the inquiry is over.

