BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust (IMPaCT) has invited nominations for its annual sports award, Ekalabya Puraskar-2022.

The award is given out to an outstanding young sportsperson of Odisha and it carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. Candidates can send in their nominations through sports organisations, boards, associations, higher educational institutions by May 31.