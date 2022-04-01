STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha gave world a message of peace and love: President Ram Nath Kovind

Odisha Day or 'Utkala Dibasa' marks the formation of Odisha as a separate state in 1936 by splitting Bihar and Orissa provinces, following a long struggle by its people.

Published: 01st April 2022 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted the people of Odisha on its formation day, saying the state gave the world a message of peace, love and shunning violence. Odisha Day or 'Utkala Dibasa' marks the formation of Odisha as a separate state in 1936 by splitting Bihar and Orissa provinces, following a long struggle by its people.

Orissa was rechristened as Odisha in 2011. "On Odisha Day, my greetings to the people of the state. The land of the temples of Jagannath, Lingaraj, Konark and other rich heritages, Odisha gave the world a message of peace and love, shunning violence. My best wishes for the progress of the state," Kovind tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind Odisha Day Utkala Dibasa Odisha
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp