STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Sand smuggler attempts to run down tehsildar, held

Tractor driver, who is another accused in the case, still at large.

Published: 01st April 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Mangalpur police on Thursday arrested a sand smuggler for allegedly trying to run down the tehsildar of Dasarathpur with a tractor near Pallisahi sand ghat in Kasapa panchayat here. The accused was identified as 35-year-old Papi Sahoo, the tractor owner from Ahiyas. The driver, who is another accused in the case, is still at large, police said.

According to the complaint filed by tehsildar Abinash Biswajit Sethy with Mangalpur police, he along with other revenue officials had gone to Kasapa on Wednesday afternoon after receiving a tip-off about illegal sand mining on Baitarani river bed.

On seeing the tehsildar’s vehicle, most of the smugglers fled with their sand-laden tractors. Sethy alighted from his vehicle near Pallisahi ghat and managed to stop a sand-laden tractor.

When Sethy asked the driver to turn the tractor towards the road connecting the ghat, the latter tried to mow down the tehsildar at the behest of vehicle owner Papi. Sethy dodged the incoming tractor by jumping into a nearby pit.

Following the incident, the tehsildar lodged a complaint with police against Papi and the tractor driver. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the tractor owner. Jajpur SP Rahul PR said efforts are underway to nab the absconding driver.

It is the second such incident in Jajpur in a fortnight. On March 14, Binjharpur tehsildar Dipak Rout was threatened with dire consequences by a sand smuggler for cracking down on illegal mining at Barikul in Bitana panchayat.

Rout seized a tractor that was lifting sand illegally from Kharasrota river bed at Barikul. The owner of the seized vehicle reached the spot and allegedly threatened him with dire consequences. He also forcibly took away his tractor from the tehsildar’s custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sand smuggler mining Baitarani river tractors
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp