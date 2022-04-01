STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

School timings revised, IMD predicts above normal temperature in April

Classes of Std I to VIII from 6:30 am to 10:30 am; 7 am to 11:30 am for higher grades.The revised timings will be applicable to all educational institutions under the School and Mass Education.

Published: 01st April 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. . (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Image used for representational purpose. . (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The School and Mass Education Department on Thursday rescheduled the school timings in view of the heatwave condition in the State.

In a notification, the department informed that from April 2 students of Standard I to VIII will have to attend their classes from 6:30 am to 10:30 am. Similarly, classes for Standard IX to XII will be conducted from 7 am to 11:30 am.

The revised timings will be applicable to all educational institutions under the School and Mass Education, government-aided and privately managed schools. This apart, the government schools will start serving cooked food under the mid-day meal scheme from April. The department has directed all schools to ensure provision of drinking water on the campuses and advised students to use umbrellas during the summer season.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast above normal maximum temperature in parts of Odisha in April.

In its monthly forecast, the national weather forecaster has predicted above normal daytime temperatures in extreme parts of interior Odisha, and normal temperatures in interior districts adjacent to the coastal region.

“North coastal region is likely to witness below the normal maximum temperature in April due to the possible thunderstorm activity in the region,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.
The regional Met office has issued a heatwave warning for one or two places in Balangir, Sonepur, Bargarh, Boudh and Kalahandi districts on Friday. Maximum temperature is likely to remain above normal by 3 degree C to 4 degree C at many places in interior districts during the next two days.

On Thursday, Titlagarh recorded 42.2 degree C, Bhawanipatna, Balangir and Jharsuguda 41.2 degree C each, Boudh 41, Sambalpur 40.1, Sundargarh and Malkangiri 40 degree C each between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mass Education Department on heatwave Delay Schools
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp