STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Imported liquor, wine become cheaper in State

The emphasis on automation of various processes like the issue of permits/passes/licenses/payments will continue under the 5T action plan of the government to promote ease of doing business.

Published: 02nd April 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Foreign Made Foreign Liquor (FMFL) and wine have become cheaper in Odisha as the State government has reduced excise duty on these products in its new Excise Policy for 2022-23.

The policy document said that the decision has been taken to reduce disparity in MRP with neighbouring states and also promote high-quality FMFL and low-strength wine. However, excise duty for Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer has been kept unchanged.

Official sources said while excise duty on different FMFL has been reduced by 15 to 20 per cent, in case of wine it has been brought down by 10 to 15 per cent. The retail price of different brands of FMFL and wine has come down by 10 to 15 per cent following the reduction of excise duty.

Excise department officials maintained that the State exchequer was incurring losses because of the high excise duty on premium brands in Odisha compared to the neighbouring states like Chhattisgarh and West Bengal. People of Odisha were preferring to purchase FMFL and wine from the neighbouring states because of the high price here.

However, there has been a nominal increase in license fee, MGQ (minimum guaranteed quantity) and application fee for manufacturers, suppliers as well as retailers in this year’s policy. Some more premium ‘Off’ shops have been proposed in Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Sambalpur, Rourkela municipal corporations as well as four other municipalities following encouraging response, it added.

Besides, to encourage low alcoholic drinks, the microbrewery policy has been redesigned. A separate license fee slab of Rs 5 lakh per annum for standalone microbreweries has been introduced without a restaurant ‘ON’ license. Similarly, in order to improve compliance, fees for temporary bar licenses have been reduced. The fee for additional bars in ‘ON’ shops has also been rationalised. 

The emphasis on automation of various processes like the issue of permits/passes/licenses/payments will continue under the 5T action plan of the government to promote ease of doing business. Besides, the policy announced that the Excise department will strengthen the enforcement activities through improved intelligence collection, better infrastructure and resources, enhanced deployment of enforcement staff as well as the use of technology for monitoring and supervision.

Certain qualifying criteria for brand registration have been introduced in this year’s policy to restrict the entry of inexperienced suppliers or brands with unverified credentials in the Odisha market. Besides, no license will be granted to a liquor shop having the name of deities /eminent personalities (living or dead) which can hurt the sentiments of the people.

Home delivery of liquor will continue in addition to counter sales. The MRP will be displayed on each bottle of FMFL, IMFL, wine, beer and country liquor and sold accordingly. The vendors are asked to issue cash memo to all consumers and not charge above MRP, failing which vendors shall be penalised with a fine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Foreign Made Foreign Liquor Excise Policy MRP excise duty
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp