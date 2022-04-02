Jindal Steel and Power Limited bags two coal blocks in State

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has bagged two coal blocks in the State for commercial mining.

The blocks Utkal B1 and B2 in the Angul-Talcher coal belt have geological reserves of 347 million tonne. Adding to the coal reserve of Utkal C, JSPL has now secured sufficient reserves of coal to enable the mega steel company to enhance its capacity for green steel making.

Greeting the people of Odisha on the occasion of Utkal Divas, JSPL chairman Naveen Jindal said they won the Utkal B1 and B2 coal blocks on the 17th birth anniversary of JSPL founder OP Jindal who had a vision of using indigenous coal to make steel.

“This will help us to translate the shared dream of OP Jindal and legendary leader Biju Patnaik into reality and bring prosperity to Odisha through value addition of natural resources and industrialisation,” he said.

He also announced that aligning with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s vision of industry-led holistic prosperity, JSPL will set up the world’s largest single-location steel-making complex at Angul by 2030. The capacity expansion is expected to increase JSPL’s investment in Odisha to more than `1,25,000 crore from the existing `45,000 crores, leading to enormous economic activity and employment opportunities.

The High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) of the Odisha government headed by the Chief Minister had approved JSPL’s proposal to expand the capacity of its steel plant at Angul to 25.2 MTPA by 2030. This would be the world’s largest and greenest single-location steel plant.