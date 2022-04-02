Recruitment for super specialty departments of VIMSAR soon

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Amid uncertainty over opening of five super specialty departments, the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla has finally issued notification for recruitment of assistant professors to the new wings.

As per the notification, eligible candidates have been invited to attend the walk-in interview scheduled on April 13. While private candidates will be appointed on contractual basis, the ones in government service will be appointed on deputation basis for a maximum period of four years. After interview, the provisional merit list will be published on April 18.

In the first phase, the interview will be conducted for appointment of assistant professors to eight super specialty departments including the five approved by the State government. Two assistant professors will be recruited for Nephrology and one each for Neurology, Urology, Endocrinology, Plastic Surgery, Paediatric Surgery, Gastroenterology and Clinical Hematology. While the contractual employees will be entitled to a consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs 75,000, the in-service candidates will be provided the usual salary.

On September 3 last year, the government gave its nod for opening five super-specialty departments of Endocrinology, Plastic Surgery, Paediatric Surgery, Gastroenterology and Clinical Haematology. Appointment of one professor, associate professor, assistant professor and one senior resident for each new department was also approved.

However, the appointment process was delayed due to several reasons. Last month, members of Sambalpur Citizen Welfare Committee approached the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (North) over the delay. Subsequently, a meeting was held between the RDC and VIMSAR authorities and the notification was issued. Currently, work on a six-storey super specialty building on the premises of VIMSAR is underway.