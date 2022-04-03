STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

E-filing 3.0 among 3 new facilities for Orissa High Court

The e-filing version 3.0 - an advanced version of e-filing software - was inaugurated in the Orissa High Court (HC) here on Saturday.

Published: 03rd April 2022 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court. (File photo)

Orissa High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The e-filing version 3.0 - an advanced version of e-filing software - was inaugurated in the Orissa High Court (HC) here on Saturday.

Developed by NIC under the aegis of the e-Committee, Supreme Court of India, it will make case filing in an electronic mode far more convenient and effective for lawyers and litigants compared to the previous version. Orissa High Court is the first HC to implement this version of e-filing in the country.

This new version will also be available in various district and taluka-level courts of Odisha. As of now, district and taluka courts of only three states Odisha, Kerala and Maharashtra have implemented this e-filing software whose adoption is being spearheaded by the Supreme Court’s e-Committee.

Two other significant initiatives of the Orissa High Court - Vulnerable Witness Deposition Centres & Virtual Courtrooms and Odisha Judicial Workflow Automation System were also inaugurated.

Virtual courtrooms aim to introduce the concept of hybrid hearing in district courts to enable conducting trials regardless of where the judge, advocates, witness or the accused are present. This would enable official witnesses to be able to depose before courts at different locations through video conferencing without having to hamper their usual duties.

Vulnerable Witness Deposition Centres and Virtual courtrooms shall be available in 15 districts of the State - Angul, Bhadrak, Balangir, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Bhubaneswar, Koraput, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Sambalpur and Sonepur.

Inaugurating the initiatives, Chief Justice S Muralidhar dwelled on the positive experience of utilising virtual courtrooms in four districts opened earlier this year in order to overcome barriers of distance and time for examining official witnesses which led to providing virtual courtrooms in the 13 vulnerable witness deposition centres opened on Saturday.

Delivering the inaugural address, Chairperson of the Supreme Court’s e-Committee Dr Justice DY Chandrachud hailed the initiative spearheaded by Chief Justice S Muralidhar with the support of the State government.

Speaking about e-filing 3.0 and vulnerable witness deposition centres, Justice Chandrachud said that both these initiatives put a human face on technology. 

Highlighting the emphasis on digital inclusion and the need to provide witness centric measures, Justice Chandrachud also mentioned that having vulnerable witness deposition centres marks the accomplishment of an important objective for the benefit of the witnesses without whose uninfluenced testimony there cannot be any rule of law. 

Technology help

  • e-filing version 3.0 will make case filing in an electronic mode far more convenient and effective for lawyers and litigants
  • Virtual courtrooms will introduce hybrid hearing in district courts to enable conducting trials regardless of where the judge, advocates, the witness or the accused are present
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court e-filing version 3.0 electronic mode Virtual Courtrooms Judicial Workflow Automation System
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp