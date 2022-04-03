STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Man accused of killing wife 22 years back set free by HC

Sahoo had stated that while carrying Saria on his bicycle as a pillion, he met with an accident. As a result, Saria fell down on the road and sustained injuries that led to her death.

Published: 03rd April 2022 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court. (File photo)

Orissa High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has acquitted a person of the charges of killing his wife, 22 years after he challenged the trial court judgment sentencing him to life imprisonment.

Jayaram Sahoo of Jhatiapada village under Dharamsala police limits was convicted for the murder of his wife Saria and sentenced to life imprisonment by the court of additional sessions judge, Jajpur on January 7, 2000. 

Jayaram had challenged the trial court order the same year. The High Court set aside the trial court verdict on Thursday. The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice R K Pattanaik said the prosecution had in the case failed to establish a chain of circumstances. 

“Neither are the circumstances relied upon by the prosecution of a conclusive nature nor do they exclude every possible hypothesis except the one to be proved. Further, the chain of evidence is not so complete as not to leave any reasonable ground for the conclusion consistent with the innocence of the accused. It does not unerringly point to the guilt of the accused,” the bench said.

Sahoo had stated that while carrying Saria on his bicycle as a pillion, he met with an accident. As a result, Saria fell down on the road and sustained injuries that led to her death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Aquitted Murder life imprisonment Trial
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp