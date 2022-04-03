STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Niranjan helped Sarmistha flee after Manas’ murder: CB

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The co-accused in murder of cameraman Manas Swain, retired OIS officer Niranjan Sethi had helped the main accused Sarmistha Rout escape to Kaliapani in Jajpur district after the crime. 

Crime Branch officers said Sarmistha, editor of Bhubaneswar-based web channel Sampurna, had visited Niranjan’s house at Prasanti Vihar in the city on March 8. He provided her Rs 10,000 cash and a car so that she and her associate Jhuna Bhoi could escape to Kaliapani.

During interrogation, the retired OIS official revealed that he used to regularly visit Dayal Ashram and Sarmistha’s office. Niranjan visited Sarmistha’s office on February 7 evening. Manas was brought to her office after being kept in confinement in the ashram. 

On that day, the officers took Sarmistha and Niranjan to Sampurna office near Sundarpada here. During his questioning on the spot, Niranjan informed the officers about various persons present in Sarmistha’s office on February 7 when the cameraman was brought to the city after being kidnapped from Bhadrak district.  

Crime Branch officers on Saturday also took Sarmistha to her rented accommodation near her office. The agency will produce Sarmistha, Niranjan, Jhuna, and Ranjan Nayak in court on Sunday after their five-day remand ends.

