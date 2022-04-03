Sensitise jail officials on mental health of inmates: Justice SK Panigrahi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Speakers at a consultation programme organised by the National Law University Odisha (NLUO) on the occasion of Utkal Divas discussed the need for mental health awareness among prisoners of Odisha.

Justice SK Panigrahi, who was the chief guest, pointed out that the number of under-trial prisoners is more than the convicts in Odisha. Citing unhygienic living conditions of the prisoners and unclean kitchens in the jails, Justice Panigrahi said the poor mental health of the inmates is being neglected in public health policies and agendas. He opined to organise more mental health awareness camps for jail officials to sensitise them.

NLUO released Indian Council of Social Science Research’s (ICSSR) report on Patterns of Prison Adjustments and Psychological Intervention for Correction Facilities in Prisons of Odisha on the day.

Odisha Public Service Commission’s (OPSC) Chairman Satyajit Mohanty, who had earlier served as director-general of prisons and correctional services, said the inmates face social ostracism while reintegrating into society.

Vice-Chancellor of NLUO Prof Ved Kumari emphasised on the importance of prison reforms. She also stressed the need to improve the living conditions in the prisons in the country.

The project director of Patterns of Prison Adjustments and Psychological Intervention for Correction Facilities in Prisons of Odisha, Arjyalopa Mishra, asserted the report will contribute toward impactful policy changes in the prison administration of Odisha. The findings of this project can enable the development of targeted strategies for different groups of inmates to enhance their psychological well-being and coping, she said.

DIG of Prisons Subhakanta Mishra spoke about the infrastructural issues and low staff to prisons ratio in the country. Jails in Odisha are overburdened and most of them do not have a pharmacist. There is also a need to engage clinical psychologists in jails, he said.