STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

To escape fire, deer strays into village, rescued

On being informed, forest personnel reached the village and later released the rescued deer in the Similipal forest.

Published: 03rd April 2022 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes only. ( File Photo)

Image for representational purposes only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: One of the three deer, which strayed into a human settlement on Saturday, probably to escape wildfire in Similipal forest was rescued by Nihanagundi villagers under Thakurmunda range in Karanjia division while being attacked by a pack of dogs. Two others were also sighted, and reportedly escaped to the nearby forest.

On being informed, forest personnel reached the village and later released the rescued deer in the Similipal forest. Due to the fire at different locations in periphery areas of Similipal forest, wild animals are straying into the nearby villages. 

Karanjia DFO Srikant Naik said wild animals were sighted near human settlements in the last few days but safely rescued and released into Similipal forest. However, he added that no fire points have been identified in Thakurmunda range of the division.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Similipal forest Dreer Stray Attacked Dogs Rescued
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp