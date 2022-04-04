Cuttack Sishu Bhawan to get more beds, OPDs

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (SVPPGIP), popularly known as Sishu Bhawan is all set to get a facelift soon with more beds and Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) beside a hostel to accommodate postgraduate students.

Considering the problems being faced by an increasing number of paediatric patients every day due to the lack of adequate beds and OPDs at the state’s premier paediatrics hospital, the state government had initiated in the construction of a Multi-Utility Hospital Complex on 23,912 square metre of land at the cost of Rs 117 crore. The construction of the G+6 building of the Multi-Utility Hospital Complex which started in February 2020 is scheduled to be completed by May-end.

“Once the building is handed over to us by the Roads & Building Department we will go for expansion of the existing paediatrics hospital as per the direction of the government, said Sishu Bhawan Superintendent Prof. Jnanindra Nath Behera.

Earlier, a proposal was given to government for converting Sishu Bhawan in to a 600-bed paediatric hospital and at present the 416-bed Sishu Bhawan having 12 Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and 9 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is often remaining filled up with patients.

“Due to space crunch, only four OPDs including three in Medicine and one in Surgery are now functioning from the Sishu Bhawan resulting huge rush in front of the OPD counters. We will go for adding above 100 beds and opening more outdoors to overcome the problem being faced by the paediatric patients in receiving the treatment,” said Behera.

Plans have been drawn to set up more OPDs, a Casualty, a pharmacy or drug dispensing wing on the lower block, he added. Considering the long standing demands, for the first time a hostel building is also being constructed to accommodate 600 medical students.