STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cuttack Sishu Bhawan to get more beds, OPDs

The construction of the G+6 building of the Multi Utility Hospital Complex which started in February 2020 is scheduled to be completed by May end. 

Published: 04th April 2022 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker carries an oxygen cylinder in an empty hospital ward.

Representational Image

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (SVPPGIP), popularly known as Sishu Bhawan is all set to get a facelift soon with more beds and Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) beside a hostel to accommodate postgraduate students. 

Considering the problems being faced by an increasing number of paediatric patients every day due to the lack of adequate beds and OPDs at the state’s premier paediatrics hospital, the state government had initiated in the construction of a Multi-Utility Hospital Complex on 23,912 square metre of land at the cost of Rs 117 crore. The construction of the G+6 building of the Multi-Utility Hospital Complex which started in February 2020 is scheduled to be completed by May-end. 

“Once the building is handed over to us by the Roads & Building Department we will go for expansion of the existing paediatrics hospital as per the direction of the government, said Sishu Bhawan Superintendent Prof. Jnanindra Nath Behera. 

Earlier, a proposal was given to government for converting Sishu Bhawan in to a 600-bed paediatric hospital and at present the 416-bed Sishu Bhawan having 12 Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and 9 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is often remaining filled up with patients.

“Due to space crunch, only four OPDs including three in Medicine and one in Surgery are now functioning from the Sishu Bhawan resulting huge rush in front of the OPD counters. We will go for adding above 100 beds and opening more outdoors to overcome the problem being faced by the paediatric patients in receiving the treatment,” said Behera.  

Plans have been drawn to set up more OPDs, a Casualty, a pharmacy or drug dispensing wing on the lower block, he added. Considering the long standing demands, for the first time a hostel building is also being constructed to accommodate 600 medical students. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics SVPPGIP Sishu Bhavan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Fire of inflation is burning India
The couple had tied the knot on March 14 (Photo | Special arrangement)
Post-wedding photoshoot turns tragic as groom slips off rock and drowns in Kerala river
Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Instead of more flyovers, Chennai requires better transport systems: Experts
Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)
Dowry helps in marrying off ugly looking girls, says textbook for nursing students; draws flak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp