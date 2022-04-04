STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Low pressure to form over Bay of Bengal this week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said a low pressure area is likely to form over Bay of Bengal by April 7. 

Published: 04th April 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Cyclone

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Abhishek G, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said a low-pressure area is likely to form over Bay of Bengal by April 7. 

“An upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood on April 6. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over south-east Bay of Bengal in the subsequent 24 hours,” said Umasankar Das, scientist at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre. The system’s path can be predicted after it is formed, he added, while weather experts said the low pressure system might move north-westwards from south-east Bay of Bengal.  

Meanwhile, the regional Met office has forecast light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity at one or two places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak districts on Monday.  The rainfall activity will occur in a few parts of the State for the next two days due to moisture availability and local heating,” said Das. There will be no large change in maximum temperature in Odisha in the next four days. 

