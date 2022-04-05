STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Baripada: Headmaster booked for misbehaving with student

The accused duo was identified as school headmaster Braja Mohan Majhi and matron Jayanti Patra.

For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Udala town police on Monday booked the headmaster and matron of Salakhunta residential school for allegedly misbehaving with a girl student and threatening to post her private photos on social media. 

The accused duo was identified as school headmaster Braja Mohan Majhi and matron Jayanti Patra. As per the complaint filed by the girl’s parents, she went to the residential school three days after it opened. When the girl asked the matron about her hostel bed, the latter demanded an explanation for joining the school late. 

The student reportedly told her that she had some personal issues at home but the matron allegedly scolded her and even misbehaved with her. The girl then took up the matter with the school headmaster. But instead of addressing her grievance, Majhi allegedly threatened to upload her private pictures, which he had secretly captured in the hostel bathroom, on social media. Harassed, the student narrated her ordeal to her mother.

On Monday, the girl’s parents lodged a complaint against Majhi and Patra with Udala town police. IIC Niraj Kumar Samal said a case has been registered against the school headmaster and matron under sections 294, 500, 501, 323, 506 and 34 of the IPC. Investigation is underway and action will be taken against those found guilty, the IIC added. 

