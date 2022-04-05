CS, DGP rush to Puri amid outrage over Srimandir kitchen vandalism

By Express News Service

PURI: Amid the growing public outrage over vandalism of chulhas (earthen stoves) in Sri Jagannath Temple’s grand kitchen, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and DGP Sunil Bansal rushed to Puri to take stock of the situation on Monday evening.

After holding discussion with Puri Collector Samarth Verma and SP K Vishal Singh on the issue, the DGP told mediapersons that regular police and temple’s own security personnel are keeping watch on Srimandir round the clock. The incident though reflects lapse in security. A person has been identified and being questioned about his presence inside the temple when the vandalism reportedly took place, he added.

Mahapatra said the State government has taken serious note of the incident. Steps will be taken to prevent any recurrence in the future. Security of the Srimandir will be strengthened with deployment of more police personnel. This apart, CCTV cameras will be installed at important places covering the entire temple complex.

Meanwhile, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) lodged a complaint with Simhadwar police in connection with vandalism of chulhas. Police registered a case under sections 427, 295 and 295 (A) of the IPC besides 30 (A) and 4 (b) of the Shri Jagannath Temple Act and started investigation.

Puri SP Singh also constituted a five-member team to probe the incident.On the day, Collector Verma scanned the footage of CCTV cameras to identify the miscreants involved in the vandalism in presence of the SP, security head of Srimandir and president of Suar Mahasuar Nijog (association of cooks).

Sources said, as no CCTV camera has been installed to keep surveillance on the entrance of the temple kitchen, it is difficult to ascertain who went inside on Saturday night. Police are scanning footage of nearby cameras installed inside the temple complex for any suspicious activities.

The SJTA is also conducting a joint investigation into the incident. Srimandir’s security head along with office bearers of Suar Mahasuar Nijog and officer in-charge of rituals are questioning persons involved in the kitchen affairs. Those in charge of the kitchen security that night are also being quizzed.

Verma said SJTA is conducting an internal inquiry, while police are also investigating the case. “We carried out repair work and activated some of the damaged chulhas on Sunday morning for preparation of bhog and to prevent disruption of rituals of the Trinity,” he added.

Singh said the culprits involved in the incident will be identified and nabbed soon. Earlier on the day, members of the Suar Mahasuar Nijog and temple managing committee discussed the issue in a meeting chaired by Verma.