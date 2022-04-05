STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First phase elections to primary co-op societies to be held on June 19, 26

As the government has allowed all activities to open up due to the fall in the number of fresh Covid cases, a process has been started for cooperative elections.

Published: 05th April 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After the panchayat and urban local body polls, the process has started for elections to the managing committees of primary cooperative societies. The Cooperation department notified June 19 and 26 for the first phase of elections for members of the primary cooperative societies of the State.

Cooperation department sources said that the tenure of the managing committees of the primary cooperative societies were over in 2020. However, elections were held up because of the Covid-19 pandemic. As the government has allowed all activities to open up due to the fall in the number of fresh Covid cases, a process has been started for cooperative elections.

Elections will be held in 7,076 primary cooperative societies in the State with a membership of over 30 lakh. The final voters list and schedule of the election will be published within the next 35 days. After this, elections will be held to the central and apex cooperatives in the next phase.

