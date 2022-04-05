Road safety: State level crash investigation training programme held

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid alarming increase in road accidents, the State Government on Monday organised a one-day crash investigation training programme for Odisha Police and Commerce and Transport Department officers in Bhubaneswar .

The training programme was held at Commissionerate Police Headquarters with an objective to enhance the capacities of the enforcement agencies to investigate a road accident by looking at all possible causes.

“Road accidents are a serious cause of concern for all of us. In the last decade, more than 45,000 people have lost their lives due to road accidents in the State. The government is committed to reduce the fatalities,” said Commerce and Transport Department Minister Padmanabha Behera after inaugurating the programme.

This programme will certainly enhance the skills of police and Transport Department officers to investigate a road crash with a holistic approach and by covering all possible causes, he added.In the event, Behera also inaugurated the revamped website of the State Transport Authority (STA).

The authorities are of the opinion that a detailed investigation by the officers will provide authentic data and this will facilitate in framing of policy level interventions to reduce deaths due to road accidents. During the programme, DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal emphasised on the importance of licensing system. He stressed to make the process of obtaining driving license more stringent and robust.

The officers need to be trained on how to conduct investigation in a scientific manner. A proper crash investigation will help not only in nabbing a culprit but also in preventing further accidents, said Bansal.

The capacity building programme was organised by State Transport Authority in association with Odisha Police. Muskaan Foundation for Road Safety, an NGO, was the knowledge partner of the training programme.

Commerce and Transport Department Principal Secretary Bishnupada Sethi and Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner SK Priyadarsi were present.“In the first phase, crash investigation training programme will be conducted in Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police, Berhampur and Rourkela. A total of 70 participants - 50 from police and 20 from Transport Department will participate in the programme in each place,” said Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman of STA, Arun Bothra.