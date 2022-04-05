Sambalpur University inks pact with Malaysia’s SEGi 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur University (SU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SEGi University of Malaysia for student and faculty exchange programmes besides academic collaborations across all the departments. The process for signing the MoU with SEGi University was started around three months back. The agreement was completed after the MoU document was received on Monday.

SEGi is one of the top universities in Malaysia. It is known as one of the largest education providers in Malaysia with a student base of over 20,000 across five campuses. It is also the first Malaysian university to earn a 5-star rating for prioritising society’s needs.

Vice-Chancellor of SU Sanjiv Mittal said, “With the signing of the MoU, our university will not only be known globally but also attract more foreign collaborations in future. The exchange programme will give our students international exposure. Besides, students will get the opportunity to carry out research works abroad.”

Similarly, the faculty exchange programme will also be beneficial for the university. Now, SU can hold international seminars in collaboration with the foreign university and conduct collaborative research.

“The scope of research will not be limited to any specific discipline. The university will examine the courses offered in both the universities and chalk out plans for possibilities of collaboration among students and faculties,” Mittal added.

Professor in Business Administration department Biswajit Satpahy said the exchange programme will help local students know about the education system, working culture and professionalism in the foreign country. Similarly, the Malaysian students will also get to know about the people, culture and tradition of the region. “The MoU with the foreign university will help us secure a good score in NAAC ranking,” he added.

Notably, SU had started the Department of International Affairs last year to attract foreign students to take admission in different courses of the university and collaborate with various educational institutions across the globe. SU has also planned to construct a hostel ‘Biju Patnaik International Students’ Home’ on the university premises and already sent a proposal to the State government in this regard.