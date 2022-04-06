Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Even as Dana Majhi incident refuses to fade from memory, similar reports of bodies being wrapped in polythene and carried on bikes and shoulders keep pouring in from parts of the state. A 35-year-old man reportedly had to carry the body of his minor daughter on a two-wheeler for 20 km from the district headquarters hospital (DHH) to his village in Derabish police limits of Kendrapara, due to unavailability of a vehicle.

The Mahaprayana scheme launched by the Odisha government six years ago to facilitate vehicles for carrying bodies to cremation ground seems to elude people in rural pockets of the State. On Monday night, Sunakar Kandi’s eight year-old daughter Baisakhi was bitten by a snake in Chhanchina village while she was sleeping in her house.

She was immediately shifted to the DHH where she succumbed during treatment. Sunakar alleged that after doctors broke the news of his daughter’s death, he requested the hospital staff to arrange a vehicle to carry the body to his village but they did not pay any heed. Left without option, Sunakar and his relative wrapped the eight-year-old in a polythene bag and carried her on their two-wheeler all the way to their village.

“I requested the DHH authorities for hearse service as I am a daily wager and cannot afford a private vehicle. They did not respond and we had to take back the body on our motorbike,” Sunakar claimed.

Contacted, chief district medical officer Anita Patnaik said, “I have directed the additional district medical officer probe the incident. Action will be taken against erring officials after submission of a detailed report.”