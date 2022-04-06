IIA Odisha chapter celebrates Utkal Divas

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha chapter of Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) celebrated ‘Utkal Divas’ with an award ceremony and cultural events here recently.Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) president CR Raju was the chief guest at the event that was attended by Odisha Film Development Corporation chairman Satyabrata Tripathy and over 100 architects of the State.

IIA Odisha Chapter chairman Rajkunwar Nayak spoke about the activities of the chapter. Architect Ratnamala Misra was awarded with the lifetime achievement award.

The IIA Odisha chapter also honoured chief architect of the State Sushant Patra, four eminent doctors as well as some of the best performers from the architecture students’ fraternity. Odissi dance, fashion show on traditional Odia wear, orchestra and Odia cuisines were the main attractions of the event.