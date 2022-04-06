Odisha: Man’s throat slit for refusing to live with in-laws

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A woman along with her daughter was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly slitting the throat of her son-in-law who refused to share home with them at Mathasahi village under Padamapur panchayat within Erasama police limits.

The accused were identified as Nirupama Kandi and daughter Minu Kandi. The victim, Bisikesan Behera of Baulia village of Janakadeipur panchayat, is undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

Sources said Bisikesan had married Minu five years back. A couple of years after marriage, Minu reportedly tried to force her husband to stay with her parents. Bisikesan refused as he had to take care of his elderly parents and two unmarried sisters.

But when Minu insisted, a dispute arose between the couple. Following the dispute, Minu used to frequently visit her parents at Mathasahi and lived with them on many occasions. On Monday, Minu called Bisikesan to her parent’s place to settle the dispute for good.

Bisikesan reached his in-laws’ house in the evening and after dinner, went to bed. In the night, Minu and her parents Nirupama and Jaga, sneaked into Bisikesan’s bedroom and tied his hands and legs. Then, they allegedly slit his throat with a sharp weapon.

When Bisikesan screamed for help, neighbours came to his rescue and rushed him to Erasama community health centre. After his condition worsened, he was shifted to SCB. On Tuesday, Bisikesan’s mother Nayana Behera lodged a complaint with Erasama police basing on which a case was registered. Erasama IIC Bhabagrahi Rout said the mother-daughter duo has been arrested on attempt to murder charge. The victim’s father-in-law Jaga is absconding and efforts are on to nab him.