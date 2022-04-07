STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

4,450 MCL oustees await resettlement benefits: Pralhad Joshi

The decision of the district authority is awaited for the single case due to non-finalisation of the nominee because of their family dispute.

Published: 07th April 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo | PTI)

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre on Wednesday said that 4,450 affected families of Mahanadi Coalfields projects are yet to be provided resettlement benefits as per the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) policy of the State government.

Replying to a question of BJP MP Jual Oram, Union Minister of Mines and Coals Pralhad Joshi informed the Lok Sabha that about 16,087 families have been identified to be displaced, of which 11,637 have already been provided resettlement benefits as per the R&R policy of Odisha government. He said resettlement and rehabilitation are a continuous process for displaced people.

In case of people displaced by National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), the Minister said 635 families were displaced by project activities, of which 600 were displaced at Damanjodi in Koraput district and 35 in Angul district. 

Of the 600 land displaced persons (LDP) at Damanjodi, 599 LDPs or their nominees were employed in NALCO. The decision of the district authority is awaited for the single case due to non-finalisation of the nominee because of their family dispute.

Out of 35 LDPs at Angul, 34 or their nominees were employed at NALCO while one LDP had preferred one-time cash assistance in lieu of employment. The Minister said NALCO is periodically reviewing the functions of the Rehabilitation and Periphery Development Advisory Committees (RPDAC) constituted by the State government. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pralhad Joshi
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp