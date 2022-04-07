STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BCJD leader arrested for murder bid

After taking them to an isolated place, Rout demanded money from Das, but upon refusal he was thrashed with wooden sticks till he lost consciousness.

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: President of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) of Erasama block Barada Rout was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping and attempting to murder Gadaharishpur panchayat president Swarup Das, also from BJD,  reportedly over a dispute related to prawn feed supply. Rout was suspended from the party.Sahoo said Das and he were on their way to the Erasama market last Saturday when Rout and five of his associates intercepted them at Bagahadi bridge in Bartola village and kidnapped both at gunpoint.

After taking them to an isolated place, Rout demanded money from Das, but upon refusal he was thrashed with wooden sticks till he lost consciousness. Sensing trouble, Rout and his associates fled the spot. Sahoo lodged an FIR in Erasama police station.Erasama IIC Bhabagrahi Rout said the accused was arrested from Cuttack. The remaining accused are still on the run, the police informed. 

