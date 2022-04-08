STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

XE fear: Odisha to keep watch on possible new Covid-19 variants

Director of Institute of Life Sciences Dr Ajay Parida said the State government has been asked to send all positive samples for sequencing. 

Published: 08th April 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of a healthcare worker collecting a nasal swab for Covid testing.

Representational image of a healthcare worker collecting a nasal swab for Covid testing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Although the ICMR has dismissed concerns over detection of the new XE variant of SARS-CoV-2 in Mumbai, the Odisha government has asked districts to remain alert over the possible emergence of new variants and cluster of cases.

Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said the first case of the XE variant had come at a time when the Covid cases were on the wane in the country. “But there is nothing to panic as it was an old case and no transmission has been noticed thereafter,” he said.

However, as part of the containment measures, Dr Mohapatra said, the districts have been alerted about the possible situations in the coming months.  “CDMOs have been instructed to keep a close watch on any development of clusters and continue testing of people with symptoms. They have been suggested not to ignore cases assuming them of being common cold. All symptomatic cases need to be RT-PCR tested and the positive samples sent for genome sequencing,” he said.

The XE variant is a mutation of the BA.1 and BA.2 sub-lineages of Omicron, referred to as a ‘recombinant’. The subvariant is said to have higher transmissibility of around 10 per cent over BA.2. Meanwhile, the State has been witnessing a rise in new cases in the last three days. The number of new infections rose five-fold during the period from five on April 4 to 28 in the last 24 hours.

Only four districts had reported cases three days back and it has now spread to 11 districts. The maximum seven cases were recorded in Khurda, four in Sambalpur, three in Mayurbhanj and two each in Sundargarh, Balangir, Cuttack and Kendrapara. No death has been reported since April 1.Director of Institute of Life Sciences Dr Ajay Parida said the State government has been asked to send all positive samples for sequencing. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
XE Odisha COVID 19 COVID variant
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp