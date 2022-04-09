Amid outrage, Puri admin fills up pits near Srimandir

By Express News Service

PURI: Amid the outrage over excavation works in the vicinity of Srimandir, the district administration has started filling up the pits dug near the 12th century shrine for heritage corridor project.Since Thursday, the pits dug for construction works were refilled with sand. Sources said all the pits that were dug near the temple’s Paschima Dwar (North gate) have been completely filled up.

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP and Congress on Friday renewed attack on the State government after the administration refilled a pit that was dug after demolishing the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration office on the Grand Road near the temple.

Stating that the decision to dig pits around the temple was wrong from the beginning, BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan asked the State government to clarify its stand on the issue. “ The statement of Puri MP Pinaki Mishra in the Lok Sabha over the issue was wrong. The State government is committing a grave mistake and should clarify the reason behind the attempt to weaken the foundation of the Srimandir by digging pits near it,” he added.

Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati also criticised both the BJD and the BJP for doing politics in the name of Lord Jagannath. “It is not right to play politics in the name of Lord Jagannath,” he said and added, ‘If they had dug up the soil near Srimandir for construction and did not think it was wrong then why did they refill it,’ he asked.

Speaker of the Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro said that a meeting of the Srimandir House Committee will be called soon to discuss the heritage corridor project. The eight-member committee was formed on March 31 under the chairmanship of the Speaker. The committee members will visit the spot to assess the construction work carried out under the project. Discussion will be held with the officials of the Law, Works and other departments concerned soon.