Deogarh: Three held with leopard hide, paws

DEOGARH: Police arrested three persons and seized leopard hide and paws from their possession in Kundheigola here on Thursday. The accused were identified as Ranjit Nayak (36) and Sambaru Nayak (28) of Khandadhuan village within Kundheigola police limits and Bishnu Luhura (35) of Karangamal in Sambalpur’s Kuchinda.

Deogarh SP Rajkishore Paikray said at around 4 pm, police were informed about three persons who had recently killed a leopard and were trying to sell its hide at Khandadhuan village. A special squad led by SDPO Pratyush Mohapatra went to the village. On reaching the spot, the police team found the three accused holding a white plastic bag.

On seeing police, the trio tried to escape but was apprehended. The plastic bag contained illegal wildlife items, Paikray said. “A leopard skin, three paws and 40 feet electric wire were found from the accused’s possession. During interrogation, the accused admitted that they had killed a leopard by laying the electric wire in the forest and were going to sell the hide and paws to a customer,” the SP added.The accused were booked under sections 379, 411, 120 (B) and 34 of the IPC besides section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. They were produced in court on Friday afternoon.