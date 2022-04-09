Fitness certificates of 218 heavy vehicles cancelled

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Transport department has cancelled fitness certificates of 218 heavy vehicles in the last 24 hours.While Keonjhar regional transport office (RTO) cancelled the maximum 34 fitness certificates, Balasore RTO cancelled 20 and Jagatsinghpur 19.

A massive drive was launched against heavy vehicles in the State for violating the Motor Vehicles Act a day after The New Indian Express reported about the blatant violations by truck owners/drivers. State Transport Authority’s (STA) enforcement squad launched a 12-hour drive against Hyvas, tippers, dumpers and other such heavy vehicles across the State at 8 pm on Thursday.

During the drive, 1,585 vehicles were checked of which, 183 were penalised for not complying with the safety standards under the Motor Vehicles Act and 98 vehicles seized. Some of the vehicles did not have rear under-ride protection device (RUPD) and side under-ride protection device (SUPD) which leads to fatal accidents.

A 36-year-old electrical engineer lost his life in State Capital on Monday after his car was hit by a Hyva truck. The truck that was involved in a series of accidents in the city did not have an RUPD. The officers found out that many heavy vehicles’ tail lights, brake lights and side indicator lamps were not functional. About 110 vehicles were found to be overloaded and 78 were driving in excess speed.

The overloaded vehicles were detained, excess load unloaded and challans issued against them. The officers observed that due to overloading, brakes and steering wheels of some of the vehicles were not working properly.Some of the vehicles were also found to be transporting goods without properly covering them. Spillage due to non-covering of goods causes problems for other commuters often leading to accidents.

The officers found out that 139 drivers did not have valid driving licence and e-challans were issued against them. Around 64 vehicles were plying without valid tax, 70 did not have permits and 75 vehicles were running without insurance. At least 25 drivers were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

“About 250 vehicles were issued challans for other offences under the MV Act. Enforcement squads have been asked to conduct such drives in regular intervals in an attempt to reduce road accidents and the fatalities arising out of them,” said a senior officer of the STA.