Mechanical engineer cadre restructured

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has restructured the cadre of the mechanical engineers of the Odisha Engineering Service to address the issues of increasing work load and stagnation in promotion.

In pursuance of the Odisha Engineers Service (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Amendment Rules, 2021, the sanctioned strength of mechanical engineers has been increased from 147 to 190.

The 7-tier structure has been replaced by a six tier structure with the abolition of the existing grade of Deputy Executive Engineer in the pay level-12. The two grades of Superintending Engineers have been merged and brought under pay level-14. The number of posts in the SE grade has been increased to 22 from 7.

A new grade of Additional Chief Engineer having pay level-16 has been created in between the grades of Superintending Engineers and Chief Engineer.