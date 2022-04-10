STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Mechanical engineer cadre restructured

The 7-tier structure has been replaced by a six tier structure with the abolition of the existing grade of Deputy Executive Engineer in the pay level-12.

Published: 10th April 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

vocational education

Express illustration by Amit Bandre

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has restructured the cadre of the mechanical engineers of the Odisha Engineering Service to address the issues of increasing work load and stagnation in promotion.

In pursuance of the Odisha Engineers Service (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Amendment Rules, 2021, the sanctioned strength of mechanical engineers has been increased from 147 to 190.

The 7-tier structure has been replaced by a six tier structure with the abolition of the existing grade of Deputy Executive Engineer in the pay level-12. The two grades of Superintending Engineers have been merged and brought under pay level-14. The number of posts in the SE grade has been increased to 22 from 7.

A new grade of Additional Chief Engineer having pay level-16 has been created in between the grades of Superintending Engineers and Chief Engineer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp