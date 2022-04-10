STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Work hit at Nalco after displaced families stage dharna

When Nalco refinery came up two decades ago, reportedly 600 families in the peripheral areas of Damanjodi were displaced.

Published: 10th April 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Nalco’s smelter plant in Angul

Nalco’s smelter plant(File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Mining and refinery works at Damanjodi unit of Nalco were hit on Saturday as the plant-displaced families staged a demonstration in front of the gates.

When Nalco refinery came up two decades ago, reportedly 600 families in the peripheral areas of Damanjodi were displaced. Since then the evacuees have been demanding jobs for their family members, infrastructure facilities and right value of their lands that were acquired by the company. But alleging that their voices have not been heard, the displaced families staged the stir. 

On the day, the other staff faced problem reaching the factory and the work in the refinery was affected from early hours. Later in the day, Nalco officials and district administration met the agitators and assured their demands will be taken up soon. 

Koraput tehsildar Ranjan Kumar Manseth also intervened and assured them a meeting will be held on April 30 following which, the agitation was called off.  A senior Nalco official, on condition of anonymity said, the company is considering to resolve the genuine demands of the displaced persons in the peripheral area.

