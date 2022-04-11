STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Coal transportation through Bankibahal-Taparia route in Odisha disrupted after road mishap 

Sources said one Nandlal Bhoi (58) was standing along the road when an empty coal truck hit him.

Published: 11th April 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Irate locals stopped movement of coal-carrying vehicles on Bankibahal-Taparia road in Sundargarh’s Hemgir block after a villager sustained injuries in a road mishap on Sunday evening.

Sources said one Nandlal Bhoi (58) was standing along the road when an empty coal truck hit him. Bhoi sustained injuries and was rushed to the nearby health centre. Following the incident, angry villagers disrupted movement of vehicles transporting coal.

Due to the agitation, hundreds of coal carrying vehicles were stranded on both sides of Bankibahal-Taparia road. Sources said the locals have been opposing movement of coal transporting heavy vehicles on the road, which passes through at least 14 villages, since long. 

Villagers say apart from frequent accidents, the vehicles cause coal dust pollution in the area. Bankibahal-Taparia road, a major district road, is mainly used for transportation of coal from Kulda mines of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd to industries in adjacent Chhattisgarh. 

A few days back, the National Green Tribunal reportedly ordered formation of a joint committee of Central and State governments to look into the allegation of violation of environmental norms due to transportation of coal from Kulda to Tamnar in Chhattisgarh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coal carrying vehicles Road mishap Environmental norms National Green Tribunal Kulda mines
India Matters
Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
In Shehbaz Sharif's ancestral village in Punjab, people nurture hope of better India-Pak ties
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)
Unemployment? 2 lakh posts continue to remain vacant in Indian Railways
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to find a place on BJP Parliamentary Board soon
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)
Big divide in Gujarat Congress over Prashant Kishor's possible induction as strategist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp