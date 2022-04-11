Coal transportation through Bankibahal-Taparia route in Odisha disrupted after road mishap 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Irate locals stopped movement of coal-carrying vehicles on Bankibahal-Taparia road in Sundargarh’s Hemgir block after a villager sustained injuries in a road mishap on Sunday evening.

Sources said one Nandlal Bhoi (58) was standing along the road when an empty coal truck hit him. Bhoi sustained injuries and was rushed to the nearby health centre. Following the incident, angry villagers disrupted movement of vehicles transporting coal.

Due to the agitation, hundreds of coal carrying vehicles were stranded on both sides of Bankibahal-Taparia road. Sources said the locals have been opposing movement of coal transporting heavy vehicles on the road, which passes through at least 14 villages, since long.

Villagers say apart from frequent accidents, the vehicles cause coal dust pollution in the area. Bankibahal-Taparia road, a major district road, is mainly used for transportation of coal from Kulda mines of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd to industries in adjacent Chhattisgarh.

A few days back, the National Green Tribunal reportedly ordered formation of a joint committee of Central and State governments to look into the allegation of violation of environmental norms due to transportation of coal from Kulda to Tamnar in Chhattisgarh.