Detention of minors: OHRC member assures action against guilty cops in Odisha 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: More trouble seems to be in store for at least three inspector ranked police officers allegedly involved in the overnight detention of four minors engaged at a temporary parking lot with the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) taking note of the matter.

OHRC member Aseem Amitabh Das during his visit to Rourkela told local media persons that the incident has come to the notice of the Commission and assured action on the matter.

He appealed to the affected parties to file a complaint with the OHRC. In absence of any written complaint, the Commission would take suo motu cognisance. Das further said people should educate themselves about their rights and take help of the Commission in the event of any violation. 

On Thursday night, the four minors were detained at Sector-7 police station and slapped with extortion charges after they allegedly asked for Rs 10 towards parking ticket from a lady cop whose husband also happens to be a police officer. The minors were engaged at the temporary parking lot outside Sector-5 exhibition ground. One of the boys asked the lady police officer in civil dress for Rs 10 as parking fee.

When the boy insisted on the ticket fee, the lady cop called her husband, who is also an inspector-ranked officer. The minors were then taken to Sector-7 police station and detained. The minors were allowed to go after issue of notices on Friday morning. One of the victims, a Plus Two student had to miss his semester examination due to the overnight detention.

