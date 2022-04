By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As many as eight persons were injured, two of them grievously, after their bus collided head on with a truck on Tara Tarini shrine road within Purussottampur police limits on Sunday.

Sources said around 35 persons of Polosara area hired the bus to offer puja at Tara Tarini temple on occasion of Ram Navami. The collision took place while returning on the hilly road. The two critical victims are undergoing treatment at MKCGMCH. Police is investigating into the matter.