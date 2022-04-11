STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Idol of Lord Krishna recovered from Kharasrota river in Odisha 

An idol of Lord Krishna was recovered from Kharasrota river near Shribantapur village under Kuakhia police limits here two days back. 

The recovered idol | Express

By Express News Service

Made of black chlorite stone or ‘muguni pathara’, the idol is 18 inches high and weighs 30 kg. It was discovered by a local fisherman who had gone to the river for his daily catch. 

Sources said fisherman Sheikh Hadi of Shribantapur had ventured into the Kharasrota river  on Saturday afternoon when a heavy object got stuck on his fishing hook. Believing it to be a big catch, he dived in only to discover an idol of Lord Krishna.

When the news of the discovery spread in the area, locals rushed to the spot to have a glimpse of the idol. Later it was carried to the village in a procession and treasured on the premises of the village temple. 

Last week, as many as six idols were recovered from river Baitarani at Barahagand near Dashaswashamedh ghat in the district. A local priest first spotted one of the idols while taking a bath in the river. The rare idols were identified as Kaliya Dalana, Narasingha, Narayana, Chamunda, Krushnakali and Bhairavi, all of them made of precious stones.

