Sambalpur Municipal Corporation office in Odisha to get a new address by July

The Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) office is likely to start functioning from the new composite building at Durgapali by July this year. 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) office is likely to start functioning from the new composite building at Durgapali by July this year. 

The new building, which will house the offices of SMC and Sambalpur Development Authority (SDA), is a replica of Hirakud dam. After a delay of two years, the four-storey building is finally in the completion stage. 

SMC Commissioner Pradeep Sahu said, “We have started shifting a few sections of the office to the new building. A tender has already been floated for the building’s interior work. The building will be ready within three-four months.”

Besides, a road connecting to the building will be constructed soon. Work on the building project is being executed by the SMC at a cost of `14.89 crore. It is being developed on the banks of Mahanadi river in an area spanning over 4.5 acre.

Construction of the integrated building started in November 2017 and a target was set to complete the work within two years. However, shortage of fund delayed the project. Subsequently, the fund issue was resolved and a new target was set to complete the building project by December 2020. But the outbreak of Covid-19 and disruptions due to the lockdown affected work again.

Currently, the SMC office is operating from the old building of Sambalpur municipality which lacks adequate space to accommodate all sections of the corporation. 

Similarly, the SDA office is situated in Saliabagicha area. Since the jurisdiction of SDA has expanded over the last few years, the SDA also requires a larger office to operate.

