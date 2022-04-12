Alleged bomb attack on municipality chairperson’s house Take stringent action, Pradhan tells Naveen

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday condemned the alleged bomb attack on the residence of Dhenkanal municipality chairperson Jayanti Patra. In a series of tweets, Pradhan said he has spoken to the Director General of Police, Odisha about the string of attacks on Jayanti’s house. He also urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to ensure strict action against the miscreants.

“I am sure @homeodisha which is also headed by Hon’ble @CMO_Odisha will take stringent action to ensure that no miscreant roams free and also act earnestly towards prevention of crime and maintenance of law and order,” Pradhan said.Stating that Dhenkanal is a peace-loving place, the Union Minister said the recent trend of pre and post-poll violence is a poor advertisement of the law and order situation and also the democratic ethos of the State.

Pradhan expressed concern over the brazenness of the attacks on Patra and said the voice of BJP leaders will not be silenced with such acts of terror and intimidation. Meanwhile, a four-member delegation of BJP including two MLAs visited Dhenkanal on the day. The team comprised Brahmagiri MLA Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra, his Loisingha counterpart Mukesh Mahaling and party vice-presidents Prabhati Parida and Anima Subhadarshan.

The team met Jayanti and her husband Ramachandra Patra, a former MLA. The members also held discussion with Dhenkanal Collector Saroj Kumar Sethy. Denouncing the attacks on the newly-elected municipality chairperson, the BJP leaders criticised the police for failing to arrest the miscreants.

An officer in Dhenkanal Town police station said so far, no one has been arrested in connection with the alleged bomb attack on the municipality chairperson’s house on Saturday night. Investigation is underway and those involved in the incident will be arrested soon, he added.On the other hand, police have arrested four of the five accused involved in firing at Jayanti’s house on March 30.