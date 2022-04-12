STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Alleged bomb attack on municipality chairperson’s house Take stringent action, Pradhan tells Naveen

An officer in Dhenkanal Town police station said so far, no one has been arrested in connection with the alleged bomb attack on the municipality chairperson’s house on Saturday night.

Published: 12th April 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday condemned the alleged bomb attack on the residence of Dhenkanal municipality chairperson Jayanti Patra. In a series of tweets, Pradhan said he has spoken to the Director General of Police, Odisha about the string of attacks on Jayanti’s house. He also urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to ensure strict action against the miscreants.

“I am sure @homeodisha which is also headed by Hon’ble @CMO_Odisha will take stringent action to ensure that no miscreant roams free and also act earnestly towards prevention of crime and maintenance of law and order,” Pradhan said.Stating that Dhenkanal is a peace-loving place, the Union Minister said the recent trend of pre and post-poll violence is a poor advertisement of the law and order situation and also the democratic ethos of the State.

Pradhan expressed concern over the brazenness of the attacks on Patra and said the voice of BJP leaders will not be silenced with such acts of terror and intimidation. Meanwhile, a four-member delegation of BJP including two MLAs visited Dhenkanal on the day. The team comprised Brahmagiri MLA Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra, his Loisingha counterpart Mukesh Mahaling and party vice-presidents Prabhati Parida and Anima Subhadarshan. 

The team met Jayanti and her husband Ramachandra Patra, a former MLA. The members also held discussion with Dhenkanal Collector Saroj Kumar Sethy. Denouncing the attacks on the newly-elected municipality chairperson, the BJP leaders criticised the police for failing to arrest the miscreants.

An officer in Dhenkanal Town police station said so far, no one has been arrested in connection with the alleged bomb attack on the municipality chairperson’s house on Saturday night. Investigation is underway and those involved in the incident will be arrested soon, he added.On the other hand, police have arrested four of the five accused involved in firing at Jayanti’s house on March 30.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp