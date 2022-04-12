Balimela hydro power unit ready for operation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After renovation and modernisation the Unit -1 of Balimela power house of Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) has been successfully test synchronised on Sunday. On completion of trial run, the generating Unit will be declared ready for commercial operation soon, OHPC said.

Unit-1 is now equipped with state-of-the-art technology like modern digital control system, numerical protection and SCADA system. Earlier, Unit-2 of the hydel power station was synchronised after completion of its R&M work and is in commercial operation since December 29, 2021.

The 510 MW Balimela Hydro Electricity Power (6x60MW +2x 75 MW) in Malkangiri district is a major hydro power station of the State. It has been generating electricity since August 1973. Renovation and modernisation of six Units was planned to be executed in phased manner due to obsolescence of technology, non-availability of spare parts and failure of different machine components.

An EPC contract for R&M of 6 Units of BHEP was signed with BHEL, a Central PSU, on September 23, 2016. The first two units were taken up for R&M in the first phase after rendering continuous service for more than 44 years.

The successful R&M of Unit- 1 & 2 will have a positive impact on the finances of OHPC. Reliable power generation from these Units will contribute to stability of the State grid as well as smooth management of peak load demand. The second and third Unit of BHEP will be taken for modernisation soon.