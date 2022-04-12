Communal clash in Joda  over Ram Navami flag

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR/BARBIL: Communal clashes broke out in Joda town over hoisting of Ram Navami flag at a temple located in a Muslim-dominated Ward here on Monday. Several police personnel and scribes sustained injuries while many houses and vehicles were vandalised during the violence.

Sources said a religious procession was taken out in Joda town on Ram Navami on Sunday. As per tradition, flags are hoisted in all the temples of the town on the occasion. However, police denied permission for hoisting the flag at Shiva temple in Ward 4 as it was late in the night. The participants of the procession were told to hoist the flag in the temple the next morning.

On Monday morning, a few persons went to the Shiva temple with the flag but were allegedly attacked by members of the minority community. As news of the attack spread, a mob arrived at the spot and the situation escalated quickly despite the presence of police.

While a section of Hindus blocked the road near the SBI branch, Muslims opposed the blockade. As tension flared up, both the groups started to hurl stones and glass bottles at each other.The situation was diffused to some extent after police resorted to blank firing to disperse the warring groups.

Following the incident, Keonjhar SP Mitrabhanu Mahapatra, Champua Sub-collector Pratap Pritimaya, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Himansu Bhusan Behera, Barbil tehsildar Alok Patel, Joda block development officer (BDO) Jagannath Hanuman rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Armed police force was also deployed at the site.

As attempts by the administration to reconciliate the two communities proved futile, the administration imposed section 144 in the entire Joda market area. While no arrest has been made, police said the situation was tense but under control.