STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

NIT-Rourkela team shines in global ASME contest

The complete load analysis was performed as per rulebook criteria to test the strength of the frame.

Published: 12th April 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

The winning team of NIT-R comprising BTech students | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A team of the National Institute of Technology - Rourkela (NIT-R) has come out shining at the prestigious global ASME (American Society of Mechanical Engineers) competition presenting its revised version of Human Powered Vehicle (HPV) Bluestreak 9.0.  

Bagging second and third global rankings in critical design and best innovation categories respectively, among 50 top global teams, the team also topped among participating Indian institutions in this year’s edition of ASME competition.

Comprising 24 BTech students, the NIT-R team created the HPV Bluestreak 9.0, an upgraded version of Bluestreak 8.0 which last year had bagged third global ranking in ASME’s Critical Design Review Challenge and topped among Indian participating teams. 

Team captain, Pratyush Priyadarshan shared that Bluestreak 9.0 is a completely new aerodynamic design incorporating both electric drive assist and manual drive, while also featuring electrically actuated landing gear system for safety and stability. It has top manual drive speed of around 40 km/hour and maximum velocity of 32 kmph in electric drive. The speed restrictions on the electric drive are as per class 2 category e-bikes and the current HPV is designed for one hour electric drive which can be expanded with higher battery capacity, he  said.

The prototype costs about Rs 38,000 and on commercial scale the cost of each HPV may cost between Rs 25,000- Rs 30,000. The electrically-operated landing gear ensures low-speed stability and assists the rider during the start of the vehicle and questions on reliability, test and simulation outcomes were successfully answered during presentation, Pratyush said.

The complete load analysis was performed as per rulebook criteria to test the strength of the frame. The design was optimized and corrected as per test and simulation results step by step. Faculty advisor to the team Suman Ghosh  expressed happiness at the team’s performance. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp