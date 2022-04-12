Orissa High Court appalled over living condition in jails

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Expressing serious displeasure over the living condition in prisons of the State, the Orissa High Court on Monday directed the DG Prisons to ensure that there should not be a single jail, sub-jail where the wards and toilets are not clean and hygienic, and the food quality is not of best possible standards.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice RK Pattanaik issued the stern directive to the State Prison authority while expressing “deepest concern” over the appalling condition of toilets in the Koraput sub-jail and “not fit for human consumption” food being given to the inmates.

The concern was voiced by the Chief Justice after a report submitted by Justice SK Panigrahi said the condition of the toilets in the prison is appalling. The report also said that the food served in the jail is of very poor quality and not fit for human consumption.

Justice Panigrahi had submitted in his report after a surprise visit to the sub-jail when on a tour as administrative judge in-charge of the Koraput district. “The DG Prisons in Odisha hardly needs reminding that no prisoner is denuded of the basic fundamental right to dignity and decent living within the prison walls,” the bench stated and ordered, ‘The court hereby issues a directive to the DG, Prisons to ensure that there is not a single jail, sub-jail in Odisha where the toilets, the prison wards are found wanting in cleanliness and hygiene. Further, the food quality has to be of the best possible standard given the budget allocated for prisoners, both undertrials and convicts.”

The quality of food is not only to be good, but the quantity too in terms of the required calorific value, has to be ensured, it added. The court also directed that the secretary of every District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) will undertake unannounced visit along with the non-official visitors to the jails and sub-jails under their jurisdiction in next one week and specifically inspect the conditions of the toilets, the cleanliness of the wards along with the quality and quantity of food being served to the inmates. They will also report on the available medical facilities both for the physical as well as mental well-being of the prisoners.

While posting the matter to April 20 at 10.30 am, the bench further said, “Wherever possible the inspecting team to take photographs/videos (on their mobile phones) and submit a report to this court in soft copy through the Member Secretary, OSLSA. Copies thereof be e-mailed directly to the Amicus Curiae Gautam Misra who will then analyse them and place his submissions on the next date.”