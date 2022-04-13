Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita seeks rehab of Ganesh Bazaar vendors within a week

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP national spokesperson and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Tuesday demanded rehabilitation of vendors evicted from Jharpada Ganesh Bazaar haat here within seven days. Sarangi who visited the site also sought monetary compensation for the vendors who suffered loss due to the eviction carried out by the joint enforcement team of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Friday. She demanded that all 430 evicted vendors must be provided an alternative market place within seven days to help restore their livelihood.

Sarangi met the affected vendors and held discussions for their rehabilitation.“Instead of a positive mindset, the urban body has started its new innings with destruction,” Sarangi said while lashing out at the local administration for carrying out the eviction drive without caring about the livelihood of the vendors.

The Bhubaneswar MP alleged that the eviction drive was carried out a day prior to the ending of the ongoing Parliament session to prevent her visit to the demolition site.

Stating that the BJP supports development work, she demanded that the new market complex should be readied within two years and the evicted 430 vendors should be allotted shops on priority. Foot over bridge at Palasuni Sarangi on Tuesday said that work on a foot over bridge at Palasuni will start in July. She said that the bridge will be constructed at the accident-prone place at an investment of Rs 2 crore. Last week, a government engineer was killed in an accident involving multiple vehicles at the site. Earlier, the MP had announced that the NHAI would construct two FOBs - one near Hotel Crown and another at Palasuni - for the public safety and minimise road accidents.